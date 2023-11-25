Shoppers make the most of Black Friday deals

By Chanel George

It appears Friday’s heat not only informed where shoppers flocked to on their Black Friday shopping spree, but also what bargains they hunted.

Air conditioners were one of the hottest commodities that flew off the shelves this Black Friday, after groceries and basic staples, of which toilet paper was another great contender.

The Weekend Witness reporter on the ground covering all the Black Friday buzz observed that shoppers, who braved the 40°C heat on Friday in search of sales, navigated to stores and shopping centres that were well air conditioned and had the option of undercover parking, or any reprieve from the scorching sun.

The day got off to a chaotic start with load shedding across the city at 8 am resulting in robots not working, causing traffic congestion.

While some stores opened to queues outside, Weekend Witness observed the an increase in foot traffic pick up around lunch time, continuing throughout the afternoon and causing backed-up traffic on all main roads leading to Liberty Midlands Mall.

By 3 pm on Friday, all roads leading to the mall from the CBD had come to a standstill, particularly over the bridge at the intersection of Victoria Road and Boshoff street which saw vehicles making U-turns to escape the traffic jams.

Mark Reddy, branch manager of Checkers at Brookside Mall said people were mainly after their grocery specials, such as the Checkers house brand toilet paper, oil, cereal and Coca-Cola.

Ayanda Sishi, who went shopping with her parents, said they mainly went for groceries this year.

“We brought bulk juices, coke, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes and breakfast items,” said Sishi.

The Game Store in the CBD opened yesterday morning to a long queue of customers, who had arrived before 7 am on Friday.

Their fastest selling bargain was their discounted air conditioner price of R4 999, which flew off the shelves, leaving them out of stock by 10 am on Friday.

Fridges, televisions lawn mowers and other electronics were other trolley favourites.

Meanwhile, happy shopper Mnotho Zondi was so excited with his marked-down blue bicycle, he triumphantly rode out of Game on it on Friday.