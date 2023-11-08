Shoppers urged to be cautious during Black Friday

By Witness Reporter

Shoppers are urged to be cautious as Black Friday approaches and people go on the hunt for deals and bargains.

Charnel Hattingh, Group head of Marketing and Communications at Fidelity, said that they are urging all shoppers to be vigilant at malls and shopping centres.

Hattingh said they have also seen a spike in follow-home incidents at this time of year

She added that even though mall security will be tight, in most cases, shoppers are followed home from the malls and hijacked in their driveways.

“Criminals are aware these shoppers have a car full of newly-purchased items and are generally easy, distracted targets.”

She added that shoppers should keep an eye out for any suspicious vehicles when exiting the shopping centre.

If you suspect you are being followed, drive immediately to your nearest police station or security provider guard house.

Hattingh also reminded drivers to remember the general hijacking safety tips such as waiting in the road for the gate to open before driving in and making sure the gate is closed properly behind the vehicle before getting out.

“When in the mall or centre, carry as little as possible in your handbag or pockets and rather leave unnecessary bank or store cards and large amounts of cash at home. A packed clothing store or supermarket is the prime hunting ground for a pick-pocket or bag-snatcher. And, never leave a handbag, purse, or wallet in a trolley.

“If you do not use a bag or do not take one along, keep your wallet or purse in the front pocket of your jacket or trousers. Criminals are also targeting phones so make sure your phone is out of sight either in a zipped-up bag or in a front pocket,” she said.

She also offered tips on what to do when drawing large sums of money.

If you are drawing large amounts of cash, take someone along to keep watch while you are at the ATM and to keep a look out for any suspicious individuals or vehicles on the way home. If you can avoid drawing large sums of cash, do so. Electronic payments are the safer route.

Hattingh also added that shoppers should avoid shopping late at night

“While the idea of a quieter shopping mall may seem appealing, you are more vulnerable in the car parks, mall bathrooms and the like. If you have no other choice, be vigilant and report any suspicious individuals to the mall security. Let’s make our shopping experiences happy and crime-free,” she said.