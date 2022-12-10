Shopping centres gear up for the Christmas rush

Witness Reporter

A week into December and many shoppers have begun their Christmas preparations, to beat the eleventh-hour mad rush on December 24.

Although many shopping centres, including Liberty Midlands Mall, will only start extended festive trading hours next week, local retail workers have already taken note of items that have started flying off the shelves, which they are predicting will be popular this festive season.

Vasantha Naidoo, from Toy Planet at Cascades Lifestyle Centre, described December as a “silly season” when it comes to toy buying.

“Really, everything sells,” she said. However, she has noticed some particularly popular toys.

Lego is the number one selling toy for both boys and girls of all ages.

She’s observed that boys tend to go for Creator, Speed, City and Technic Lego, while girls enjoy the Friends Lego range.

Other popular products for young children include Pokémon products, such as the latest Pokémon Sword, and items relating to the Soccer World Cup, like soccer cards, as well as toys of characters from popular TV shows and movies, such as Paw Patrol, Spiderman, Frozen, Peppa Pig, and Barbie. For infants and toddlers, Naidoo said Melissa and Doug wooden toys are a hot item.

Lusisipo Ndongeni, from Shoprite holdings, predicted some of the most popular toys during the festive season will likely be Glo Up dolls and baby dolls, Jurassic World dinosaur toys, and toy cars — specifically, those that are radio-controlled or modelled after vehicles such as construction vehicles like Tonka’s dump truck.

Jaco van der Bank, from Bargain Books at Liberty Midlands Mall, gave Weekend Witness insight into the books customers are buying as Christmas gifts or as reading for their Christmas vacation.

For adults, the sought-after titles are The Elephants of Thula Thula by Françoise Malby-Anthony and Jacques Pauw’s latest release, Our Poisoned Land. For young adults, the popular books are It Starts With Us, by Colleen Hoover and Karen McManus’s Nothing More To Tell.

According to Van der Bank, young children are enjoying Which Way To Anywhere and the classic kids book, Diary of a Wimpy Kid.