Sibaya Casino gives back to GBV NGO’s

Sibaya Casino is giving back to the community by committing to invest R10-million towards programmes aimed at fighting Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and femicide.

Some of the development programmes that have received support from Sibaya are Sahara Shelter, Wentworth Victim Friendly Centre, Amanzimtoti Trauma Centre, Aryan Benevolent Home VJ Kara Safehouse, Open-Door Crisis Care Centre in Phoenix, Wentworth, Pinetown, Amanzimtoti and Chatsworth.

According to a statement released by Sibaya, the support from it came in the form of purchases to upgrade facilities and funding towards empowerment and skills development programmes for survivors that are based at these shelters.

Each shelter has their own initiatives which the monetary donation will help fund, including skills development such as knitting, sewing, crochet, computer skills and flower arranging. Outreach programmes include a men’s support groups that build up men as agents of change and other programmes which raise awareness about GBV prevention,” read the statement.

They added that Open Door also runs counselling and group therapy sessions to assist in dealing with the trauma and promote healing, where survivors can share in a safe and supportive environment.

President of the Phoenix Child Welfare, Sharm Maharaj, said they need to create more awareness as GBV is everyone’s business and not something to be ignored.

“We all know someone who has been affected and it is time to take action – whether calling the police or helping with guidance and support.

General Manager of Sibaya Casino Virath Gobrie said NGOs operate under financial constraints and despite this, do a very necessary and excellent job supporting gender-based violence survivors, serving as a lifeline to many.

“We hope this donation will help them continue their work, and we call on the business community and the media to come on board to fight GBV,” said Gobrie.