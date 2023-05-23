Sipho Nkosi announced as new MEC for Public Works

By Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal acting Premier Nomagugu Simelane on Tuesday announced Sipho Nkosi as the new Member of the Executive Council (MEC).

This is after the MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Amanda Bani-Mapena resigned last month which opened a vacancy in the executive council.

Nkosi was sworn in at the Office of the Premier in Durban as the new MEC for Public Works and Human Settlement, while the former MEC of Public Works Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba will now be the MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture.

Nkosi is a member of the KZN legislature as the chairperson of the finance portfolio committee.

“Nkosi is capable to follow through with work required and understands that there is a huge backlog in housing that needs to be addressed,” said Simelane.

Simelane also added that Mahlaba has reputable leadership experience as he was the mayor of Newcastle before he became the MEC of Public Works.

Simelane thanked Bani-Mapena for her work as an MEC and reiterated that she did not resign due to the allegations of careless expenditure in her department.