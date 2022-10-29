Sister hoping to scatter ashes of three family members who died from Covid-19

Nompilo Kunene

Almost two years after an entire Durban family died of Covid-19, their ashes still sit in boxes waiting to be scattered.

In December 2020, The Witness reported on how Covid-19 took an enormous toll on a Queensburgh family after claiming the lives of a father, mother and their daughter three days apart from one another.

Entire family dies from Covid-19

At the time, a relative, Catherine Janse van Rensburg, told the newspaper that Greg (63), Angela (52) and Zoë Freshwater (26), all received their positive Covid-19 results on December 16 after they had fallen ill.

Zoë, who was a teacher at a local high school, was due to get married to her childhood sweetheart, Sheldon Hendrikse, on December 19.

Angela was admitted to St Augustine’s Hospital on December 19. Her husband was admitted to the same hospital three days later. On the morning of December 23, Angela was moved to the intensive care unit and later that day Greg died.

On learning about her husband’s death, Janse van Rensburg said her aunt went straight into a coma.

“On December 24, Zoë was also admitted, and they had to repair one of her lungs on Christmas day because it was damaged from all the coughing. She died on December 26 and her mother died on December 29,” said Janse van Rensburg back in 2020.

Zoë (26), Greg (63), and Angela Freshwater (52) who died of Covid-19.

Janse van Rensburg had also told The Witness that their bodies were being cremated, but said no final funeral arrangements had been made at the time.

Ashes still not scattered

Almost two years later, Angela’s sister, Sue-Ellen Smith, told Weekend Witness that the three boxes with the ashes of the Freshwater family, are still sitting on Zoë’s fiancé’s table, waiting to be scattered.

Smith, who emigrated to New Zealand with her family in 2014, said after Covid-19 struck, everything came to a standstill as it was too expensive to travel to other countries.

Since Covid-19 struck the world, many families who lost loved ones and lived abroad were not able to find closure or pay their respects. New Zealand was fast in reacting to the pandemic and put measures in place to stop the spread.

Smith said she tried to keep contact with her sister Angela from the time they started feeling sick, up until she went into a coma after hearing that her husband had died.

It was an absolute nightmare to go through that because you’re hoping and praying for a miracle.”

She said the last message she sent to her sister was a message on WhatsApp telling her that she had heard the news about Greg’s death, but she never got those two blue ticks.

You never expect the whole family to die, and not being able to be there to help with everything is hard. I couldn’t be there to even give a hand; that has been my guilt.

She said after the lockdowns were lifted, and the borders reopened, the expensive flight tickets made it almost impossible to make the trip, so she was forced to wait it out.

Yearning for closure

This December will mark two years since the tragic triple death, and Smith said it is her wish to travel to South Africa to scatter their ashes.

The ashes have been sitting on Sheldon’s table for nearly two years and our family needs closure. It would be so lovely to gather friends and family together to do this. We can go to their favourite place on the beach and remember them, laugh, and even cry while scattering their ashes. It will be closure for me, our family and all their friends.

She said to this day, many people across the world are still dealing with the after-effects of Covid-19, and like herself, many are still trying to put back the pieces and find closure.

Despite international flight tickets still being expensive, Smith said she has managed to save up half the cost of her ticket, which is R27 500, but said there is still the other half to find, as well as at least R10 000 for local fight tickets for other family members in Johannesburg, who also need to fly to Durban.

Smith has started a Give A Little crowdfunding page at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/finding-closure-after-losing-my-family-to-covid in the hopes that others may help.