Sita: ‘Not all services disrupted’

The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) has assured its members that not all ICT services the agency renders to government have been disrupted amidst the industrial action.

This was revealed by Sita spokesperson Tlali Tlali in a statement released on Wednesday about the industrial action at Sita by members of the Public Servants Association (PSA) this week.

The PSA served Sita with a strike notice on October 7, and the two parties have been in wage negotiations for the current financial year [2023/24]. The focus of attention is on averting further escalation of the situation to avoid possible impact on government service delivery and convenience of services to members of the public.

“As part of the implementation of our contingency plans, we have placed special monitoring systems across all of our critical service delivery areas to ensure business continuity to government. To date, no government services that rely on ICT rendered by Sita have been compromised,” said Tlali.

He added that throughout the negotiations there have been improvements on the offer, in an effort to break the deadlock.

The last offer was a five-percent salary increase to all employees represented in the bargaining forum. He said PSA rejected the improved offer tabled by the employer during the meeting held on Monday.

“The Sita leadership will spare no effort in working towards resolving the impasse and finding a lasting solution on the disputed issues, noting that company appreciates the nature of the relationship it has developed and enjoyed with PSA over time, which is characterised by mutual respect and shared vision on delivery of services to government.”