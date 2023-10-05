Situation calm in Howick as ANC marches to remove mayor

By Londiwe Xulu

A group of ANC supporters gathered at the Howick Falls parking on Thursday morning to start their march against the uMngeni mayor.

The police including members of the Public Order Policing (POP), various private security companies and uMngeni traffic officers were around the CBD and the Howick falls area monitoring the situation.

The march was supposed to start at 9am but by 10am the ANC supporters were still at the falls parking lot.

uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas asked residents to avoid using the Howick Bridge from 9am to11 am as a precautionary measure due to traffic and road closure-related issues.

“The uMngeni Municipality and private security companies have a significant deployment on the ground and more manpower waiting if needed,” said Pappas.

Shops at the falls were however closed.

One of the shop owners said, “We’ve only had three tourists coming down to the falls and we are losing a lot. Most people are avoiding the area and that’s bad for our business,” she said.

However, it was business as usual in the CBD.

ANC Youth League conveyor Mqondisi Duma said all the security officials and police would be spectators as they will not do anything disruptive.

“We are not going to entertain this wasteful expenditure of having so many private security companies because we did say and are going to be peaceful,” said Duma.

He also confirmed that they will be submitting a memorandum to a representative from the Department of Cooperate Governance and Traditional Affairs and not Pappas.