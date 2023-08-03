SIU launches investigation into KZN premier’s office

By Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration in KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s office.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the SIU said the investigation will, amongst other things, focus on the appointment of a consultant to provide support to the province’s priority programmes.

ALSO READ | KZN’s anti-crime drive

In addition to investigating maladministration and malpractice, the SIU will also identify failures, and will also make systematic recommendations to improve measures to prevent future losses.

The SIU is empowered to institute civil action in the high court or a special tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

“In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action,” the SIU said.

The IFP, which is the official opposition party in the KZN Legislature, welcomed the probe into the premier’s office.

ALSO READ | KZN premier unpacks key issues

The IFP has been raising concerns over the Office of the Premier, which has become a fertile ground for corruption.

“We have seen the seizure of immovable properties and several vehicles belonging to the premier’s CFO, Ziphathe Cibane, and his co-accused. This, after they were alleged to be involved in corruption related to a catering tender amounting to over R20 million,” IFP KZN Legislature chief whip, Blessed Gwala, said.