Six arrested for stripping eThekwini Municipality’s cars

By Nompilo Kunene

eThekwini Municipality Metro Police have arrested six men who were found with car parts stolen from municipal vehicles.

The arrest was made following a tip-off that led the police to a bush in Tafelkop where the men were found stripping and loading municipal vehicle parts to transport them.

Metro Police Spokesperson Boysie Zungu said the suspects were arrested and handed over to the nearest police station.

The municipality said it has been experiencing a sharp rise in hijacking incidents involving its vehicles and contractor vehicles.

“In the current financial year, [the municipality] has lost no less than 95 vehicles, with the number rising daily. This has had a negative effect on service delivery, and with employees often left physically and psychologically scarred.”

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda applauded the work being done by law enforcement in the fight against this scourge.

We applaud the Metro Police for this arrest given the alarming spike in municipal vehicle hijackings which delays service delivery in communities and places the lives of employees at risK.

He called on communities to work closely with the City and law enforcement agencies to bring the perpetrators to book.

He also called on communities to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or to 0800235338.

The known hotspots are Mayville, Folweni, uMlazi, KwaMashu, Inanda, Zwelibomvu, Hammersdale and KwaNdengezi.