Six house robbers, including two matric pupils, arrested

Six home invasion suspects aged between 17 and 21 years old were arrested in Hammonds Farm in Verulam, KZN, on Thursday morning.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said on Wednesday they received a call from a Waterloo resident requesting assistance to apprehend the men.

Balram said the resident told Rusa that during the early hours of Wednesday morning, six men forcefully entered their home and held up her family.

One suspect was armed with a firearm and his accomplices were in possession of knives. They stole a TV, cellphones and identity documents.

Balram said information received was that the robbers were residing in Hammonds Farm.

He said reaction officers gathered further intelligence from informants before planning an operation to apprehend the gang.

Two of the six men were found hiding in the ceiling. Photo: Rusa

On Thursday morning, Balram said Rusa members, armed with high-calibre rifles, pounced on the suspects’ hideout and arrested four men.

“A search of the ceiling resulted in a further two arrests. One suspect fell through the ceiling and sustained minor injuries. A black bag containing a replica firearm and an okapi pocket knife was recovered in the house.

During an interview, the males confirmed that they committed the robbery and sold the TV and cellphones to a foreign national in Durban.

“The identity documents were sold to a Pakistani national who specialises in counterfeit documents.”

Balram said two suspects are confirmed to be Grade 12 pupils from schools in Waterloo and Tongaat.

He said the men are believed to be linked to nine other cases of home invasion.