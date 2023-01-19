Six injured in crash involving two taxis and two security cars

Witness Reporter

Six people were injured in a crash involving two taxis and two security cars on the Umdloti Beach Road in Umdloti Beach, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday morning.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson, Prem Balram, said the incident happened around 7.30 am.

He said when emergency workers arrived at the scene, they found two taxis and two security vehicles in a mangled wreck.

“Four [people] were in a critical condition and two others suffered minor injuries. Amongst the injured was a pregnant woman who was seated in the taxi at the time of impact.”

Balram said the scene was also attended to by the Metro Police, Road Traffic Inspector (RTI) and several Private Ambulance services.