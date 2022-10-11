Six killed in horrific crash in Port Edward

Nosipho Gumede

Six people were killed in a car crash on the R61 near Caribbean Estates in Port Edward on the South Coast on Monday afternoon.

Netcare 911, Med-Evac, KwaZulu Private Ambulance Services, government EMS, SAPS, fire and rescue services were on scene.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, a truck, bakkie and a car were involved in the crash.

“On closer inspection it was found that the car and bakkie were involved in a head-on collision leaving six people dead prior to our arrival.

“Another five patients had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious,” said Herbst.

He added that the fire and rescue services had to use the jaws of life to free the bodies that were heavily entrapped in the vehicles.

Herbst added that all the patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to local hospitals for further care.