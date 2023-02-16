Six killed in KZN floods, two people still missing

Witness Reporter

Six people, from three districts in KwaZulu-Natal, have died as a result of the recent heavy rains, KZN Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has confirmed.

Two people are still reported missing.

The six people that died are from Umkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, Umzinyathi and Amajuba districts.

ALSO READ | KZN cop among those nabbed for robbery

Cogta MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said assessments indicate that 139 homes were destroyed and 158 were partially damaged by the storms.

She added that the disaster management teams are still continuing with assessments as different areas continue to receive more rain, while the ground is already saturated with water.

We extend our condolences once more to the families of Nokulunga Mchunu (22) and Thulani Mabaso (52), both in Danhausser, Thobile Innocentia Hadebe (39) in eNdumeni, Skhulile Msweli (25) in Mtubatuba, Lindani Dlamini (17) in Jozini and the family of a three-month-old in Newcastle,” said Sithole-Moloi.

She added that the disaster management team was still searching for Nkonzo Moses Buthelezi (37) and Nomathemba Caroline Buthelezi (42), both from Endumeni Municipality in Dundee, who were swept away while attempting to cross a flooded river.

Sithole-Moloi said the total cost of the damages was still being calculated, working together with various organs of state.

Plans for damages

She said the president’s proclamation of a state of national disaster will allow affected institutions to reprioritise their finances to better respond to the immediate issues presented by the devastation caused by heavy rains.

Roads and bridges across the province have been affected, including gravel and tarred roads.

We would like to thank our social partners for their continued assistance, which has allowed affected communities to get aid promptly. The department continues to engage all stakeholders in a bid to look for long term solutions to spatial planning related issues that have resulted in recurring incidents in some of the areas,” said Sithole-Moloi.

She said unfortunately, there seemed to be no end in sight as the South African Weather Service had warned that the rains are set to continue throughout the summer season.

ALSO READ | Scattered showers, thundershowers expected in KZN

“We cannot emphasise enough the need for communities to remain on high alert during this time to prevent further loss of lives and damage to property.