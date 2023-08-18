Six men arrested after farm attack in Bishopstowe

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Six men were arrested in connection with a farm attack that took place in Bishopstowe, just outside Pietermaritzburg, on Thursday.

The incident is believed to have taken place just after 2 pm.

According to Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, the men stormed into the house and assaulted two elderly victims.

Gwala said the 68-year-old man said that he and his family were asleep when he heard a noise coming from their main door.

The victim said when he woke up, there were three unknown men in the house carrying crow bars. They demanded cell phones, televisions and cash. They also assaulted the complainant, who sustained minor injuries. They took two televisions, two cell phones and fled the scene.

Gwala added that the elderly man contacted their security company and police, who then chased after the suspects.

“Two suspects were arrested shortly after the incident. They were found in possession of two televisions. Later, police managed to arrest more suspects who were in possession of the stolen cell phones.

“A case of house robbery has been opened at Bishopstowe Police Station. The arrested suspects will appear in court soon.”

Siyabonga Sibiya of CWP Security, who attended the scene, told The Witness that the suspects gained entrance into the house by breaking the door.

“There was an elderly man and woman in the house. They locked the man in the bathroom while they were assaulting the woman, and taking whatever they could in the house.

The woman managed to escape through the window, asked neighbours for help and also called the security personnel who were in the area, who assisted with chasing the suspects.

Earlier this year, The Witness reported on the Bishopstowe area being under siege due to the frequent farm attacks in the area.