Six suspects arrested for farm robbery

Nosipho Gumede

Six alleged farm robbery suspects were arrested on Tuesday in the Franklin area of the Harry Gwala District municipality.

According to a statement released by Magma Security’s Shaheen Suleiman, Harry Gwala District task team, SAPS Kokstad, SAPS Franklin, Kokstad K9, Maluti K9, Kokstad flying squad, Prestige Security and others were part of the operational team.

Suleiman said a farmer in the Franklin area called for assistance as they were being robbed for the second time in the space of a week.

The farmer was robbed last week, by suspects posing as policemen claiming to be investigating money laundering.

When Prestige Security, the company handling the security at the farm arrived on the scene, they were met with gunfire, with one of their members getting shot and injured.

He said the suspects fled the scene, leaving behind one of their vehicles, in which police reflector jackets were found.

He added that Magma Security contacted General Xhelitholi, the district head of the Harry Gwala cluster, who then mobilised surrounding units and together with various security companies and farmers in the area blocked off roads, which resulted in the arrests of six suspects.

He said this was an ongoing investigation.