WATCH | Six units destroyed in Pietermaritzburg flat fire

Witness Reporter

Msunduzi firefighters on Wednesday battled a fire that destroyed six units in a flat at the corner of Masukwana and Pietermaritz streets, in Pietermaritzburg, on Wednesday afternoon.

Lucas Holtzhausen of Safe City said that at 2.18 pm, a Safe City operator noticed a group of people standing outside a flat on the corner and they then saw that the building was on fire.

“We dispatched the Fire Department and continued to monitor the situation. The fire department arrived and evacuated the people, including a baby, safely from the building and extinguished the fire.

“Unfortunately, the building was severely damaged,” he said.

Holtzhausen said a stove that was left on is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported. However, many people are now without homes. Ward 32 councillor, Garth Middleton, said those without shelter will be temporarily housed at a community hall.