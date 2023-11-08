Six vehicle collision leaves scores injured

By Akheel Sewsunker

A large number of people were injured when six vehicles were involved in an accident under the M4 bridge near old Clairwood racecourse in Durban on Wednesday morning.

According to ALS Paramedics who were on scene, there were multiple injuries with two taxis involved in the accident.

They added that one of the taxis was carrying children on the way to school.

“We have approximately 10 patients, including children, who have sustained injuries and will be treated on the scene by ALS Paramedics before being transported through to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they need. Traffic is severely affected,” said ALS Paramedics.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.