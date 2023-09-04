Slain Pietermaritzburg councillor hailed as people’s champion at funeral

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Slain Msunduzi Municipality ward 41 councillor Mabhungu Mkhize has been applauded for working for the community until the end.

His funeral service was held at the Ezitendeni Sports Ground in Imbali Unit 14 on Sunday. He was shot and killed in Imbali Unit 14 over a week ago.

Mkhize (45) was on his way back from a council meeting at the time of the shooting. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Residents, together with politicians, councillors, family and friends came out in numbers to say their final goodbyes.

Former Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the councillor stood and worked for the community until the end. He said that the way he was working for the community gave a lot of hope. “We have lost someone who we had put our trust in. He was a hard worker and even helped people who were not from his ward,” said Mkhize.

Councillors should learn from what he did. He was very dedicated in working for the community. He died working for the community.

Three suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder are expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a formal bail application.

Sithembiso Gqirashe (27) from Imbali Unit 13, Minenhle Mkhulise (23) from Herwood, and Lulekwa Ntombela (26) from Slangspruit are alleged to have killed Mkhize and to have attempted to murder Muzikhona Dlongolo.

Gqirashe and Mkhulise are also facing charges of being in possession of illegal firearms and live ammunition.