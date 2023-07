By Shorné Bennie

Some pupils from mostly disadvantaged areas may now have to embark on treacherous journeys on unsafe terrain to access schools and obtain an education.

This is according to Mcebisi Kunene, junior organiser at Equal Education, following the slashing of the budget of the KwaZulu-Natal learner transport programme.

The already troubled learner transport budget has been cut by almost R193 million, leaving the budget at R266 million.

ALSO READ | Future uncertain for KZN scholar transport programme

The announcement came after a recent briefing by the KZN education and transport departments to the national Department of Basic Education (DBE) portfolio committee.

Kunene said it is disappointing to see that the 2023/24 budget allocation towards the provision of learner transport has suffered a massive decrease.

While this huge budget cut is problematic, it is unsurprising as budget cuts in the sector are nothing new. The emerging trend of decreased or insufficient funding towards critical services that aid the provision of quality schooling, such as learner transport or the national school nutrition programme (NSNP), is concerning because it negatively affects the schooling experiences of pupils who rely on these vital services.

“In the case of pupil transport, budget cuts mean thousands of pupils in KZN that rely on transport to get to school and get an education to improve their future prospects will be denied,” said Kunene.

He added that among the challenges pupils face while trying to attain an education, the availability of learner transport in KZN has been a lifeline for vulnerable pupils, and now, it might be taken away for some.

“Learner transport significantly reduced school absenteeism and dropout rates, leading to better academic outcomes in the province. Pupils in KZN are already burdened with challenges in their schools, having to endure overcrowded classrooms, learning in dilapidated buildings that barely provide a safe space for learning; and now, having to deal with the lifeline learner transport provides being snatched away,” said Kunene.

ALSO READ | Transport Department needs R1 bln for school buses in KZN

Dr Imraan Keeka, the DA’s MPL KZN spokesperson for education, said they are calling for answers over the R193 million cut.

“There are currently 157 538 pupils who still need transport to and from school with R1,6 billion required to clear the waiting list. This additional funding is on top of the funding that was required previously. Then there are the 20 528 pupils currently utilising overloaded learner transport, with R215 million required to rectify the situation,” said Keeka.

Keeka also questioned what will happen to the pupils from non-viable schools that the department recently made the decision to close, who were promised transport to neighbouring schools.

Added to this are pupils attending almost 1000 schools in KZN that are set to be closed. The Department of Education has promised that they will be provided with learner transport to neighbouring schools. The question is where will this money come from?

KZN Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said it is not only the learner transport that is affected; the budget cuts are across the board.

There is no deliberate cutting in budget of learner transport. What has happened is that the entire government, both national and provincial departments, have been directed to cut by so much percentage. For example, I’m saying, if CFOs are told to cut five percent, they will cut by five percent across the board.

“The implications are that if you go to all programmes, even in other departments you will find that translates to so much in rands and cents depending on how much the programme was allocated for.

ALSO READ | Updated: Parents outraged over unlicensed school transport driver after crash

“If organisations want to assist us, they should approach Treasury to say education must be exempted from budget cuts. Otherwise, the budget cuts affect everyone,” said Mahlambi.

Mahlambi said the existing pupils who rely on the learner transport programme, will not be affected, only the additional pupils who were yet to be added.