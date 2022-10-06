Sleeping intruder gets a rude awakening

Witness Reporter

An intruder who fell asleep on a homeowner’s bed in Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg, got a rude awakening when he was woken up by a security guard.

Head of marketing and communications at Fidelity Services Group, Charnel Hattingh, said the owner of the house had moved to Centurion in Gauteng for health reasons, and the house was unoccupied.

“Unfortunately, her alarm is not working as the power was cut and cables recently stolen. [Armed response officer] Mthoko Mtungwa, who was on routine patrol, apprehended the intruder and handed him over for arrest to members of the Pietermaritzburg SAPS,” said Hattingh.

She added that less than two weeks ago Mtungwa arrested another person on the same property for breaking in and attempting to steal several items.

Hattingh said residents are encouraged to report any signs of suspicious activity immediately.

Should you come across an intruder on your property do not approach them as they may be armed and dangerous, rather contact the local SAPS or your private security company for assistance. It is also important to be able to provide a thorough description of a suspect to authorities.

“Take note of their height, clothing description, nationality, build and any distinguishing features such as scars, a limp and/or tattoos,” added Hattingh.