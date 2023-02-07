Slight decline in rhino poaching in 2022, but KZN is a cause for concern

Witness Reporter

A slight decline in rhino poaching has been recorded in South Africa, from 451 in 2021 to 448 in 2022.

This is according to the latest rhino poaching statistics which were released on Monday by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DFFE).

The World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) noted with concern that the organised crime networks orchestrating the trafficking of rhino horns continue to move their targets to important rhino populations in large conservation areas across southern Africa.

Of specific concern is the report from the DFFE of the ongoing rhino poaching pressure in KwaZulu-Natal. Last year, 244 rhinos were poached in KZN, in the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park.

“The 40% decrease reported in rhino poaching losses in the Kruger National Park … provides hope and important lessons regarding successful interventions for rhino security in large conservation areas within a landscape exploited by organised criminality.”

They said the Wildlife Justice Commission 2022 Global Threat Assessment into rhino horn trafficking from 2012-2021 identified irrefutable evidence pointing to the involvement of transnational organised criminal networks.

According to WWF, the report called for in-depth, intelligence-led investigations that focus on the criminal networks rather than individuals, conducting further investigations after seizure incidents to identify the product owners, using advanced investigation techniques, conducting parallel financial or corruption investigations, and seizing assets.

An excellent example of such an intervention is the multi-disciplinary integrated take-down operation ‘Blood Orange’ conducted in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo provinces by the Hawks, SAPS, Mpumalanga serious corruption investigation, serious organised crime investigation and serious commercial crime investigation, crime intelligence, tactical response team and local criminal record centre, KPMG, DFFE and South African National Parks (SANParks).

They said this operation led to the successful arrests of former SANParks rangers and family members for their involvement in serious organised crimes relating to rhino horn trafficking, including money laundering.

Over the last year, there has also been growing recognition of the importance of professionalising rangers working on the front line of conservation efforts.

“Valuing the critical work by rangers and building morale and trust within teams can also prevent transnational organised crime networks corrupting staff to gain information and access to rhinos.”