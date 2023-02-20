Small possibility of Tropical Cyclone ‘Freddy’ moving inland

Witness Reporter

Tropical Cyclone ‘Freddy’ is expected to pass relatively close to the islands of Mauritius and La Reunion as it continues to drift further westwards.

This is according to a statement released by the South African Weather Services (SAWS) on Monday.

The weather office said cyclone ‘Freddy’ currently lies about 400 kms to the north-east of Mauritius and is expected to continue along a predominantly west south-westward (WSW) track in the coming days, with a projected landfall along the east coast of Madagascar on Tuesday evening.

While there is some degree of uncertainty regarding the exact location of Madagascan landfall, according to the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) La Reunion, it will probably be between the coastal towns of Mahonoro and Mananjary.

“As mentioned in previous media releases issued by SAWS, accurate and timely prediction of tropical cyclones movement is invariably associated with high levels of uncertainty, despite significant recent advancement in numeric weather prediction (NWP) models,” read the statement.

Very small chances of ‘Freddy’ moving inland

It added that there is a possibility (albeit small) that cyclone ‘Freddy’ might move inland, possibly affecting eastern Zimbabwe and perhaps including the north-eastern sector of Limpopo province.

In the event of the latter scenario, even the weakened, dissipating remnants of cyclone ‘Freddy’ would still have the capacity to deliver significantly heavy rainfall as well as the possibility of extensive flooding.

“In light of the recent (unrelated) flooding event which affected Limpopo and Mpumalanga last week, any renewed flooding over the last-mentioned regions could potentially be catastrophic,” read the statement.

SAWS assured the public that they are in consultation with national and provincial disaster management structures, and will continue to monitor developments on a 24/7 basis.

It said they will issue regular updates in this regard, across a variety of media and social media platforms.