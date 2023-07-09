News

By Witness Reporter
1 minute read
9 Jul 2023
10:56

Snow expected in KZN on Sunday afternoon

Snow is expected at Bergville, Giants Castle, Underberg, and Kokstad.

Snow is expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon

The South African Weather Services has issued numerous severe weather warnings across the country, with snow expected to fall in KwaZulu-Natal.

Snow is expected to fall in sections of KwaZulu-Natal that run along the Drakensberg.

On Sunday afternoon, snow is expected at Bergville, Giants Castle, Underberg, and Kokstad.

Snowfall will begin in the late afternoon and continue throughout the day tomorrow, according to Thandiwe Gumede, South African Weather Services forecaster.

Today’s low temperature in Pietermaritzburg is expected to reach 2 degrees Celsius, with a 60% chance of rain.

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, with a low of 1°C in Pietermaritzburg. On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures in the city will rise to the mid-teens.

The temperature on Thursday is set to reach a maximum of 22  degree Celsius .