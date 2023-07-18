Snow spell expected in the coming days

By Nosipho Gumede

More frigid weather conditions are expected for the rest of the week.

This is according to the South African Weather Services (SAWS) who said yet another cut-off low is expected to introduce a dramatic drop in temperature, with snow in places, for the southern half of the country.

SAWS said a cut-off low is expected to develop over the southern interior of South Africa.

“This system will result in a sudden and widespread lowering of maximum temperatures, especially over the Cape provinces, as early as Wednesday, July 19.

Apart from the impact of widespread, bitterly cold and showery conditions setting in over the Cape provinces, SAWS expects snowfalls to occur over the higher mountains of the Cape provinces tomorrow, spreading to include the Drakensberg Mountain peaks of Lesotho and KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

They said as the cut-off low develops further and intensifies during the week, cold weather, accompanied by overcast, rainy conditions, can be expected to set in over parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

The weather office said this cold spell will persist during Friday, when heavier falls can be expected over the western and central parts of the provinces.

Persistent rainfall

“Persistent rainfall is therefore likely to lead to localised flooding and minor disruptions of road traffic. Moreover, there is also the possibility of a few thunderstorms developing, some of which may become severe. Large amounts of small hail as well as strong, gusty surface winds may also contribute to icy roads and hazardous driving conditions,” read the statement.

Motorists encountering such conditions have been advised to reduce speed and to observe safe following distances in traffic.

Meanwhile, the public and small stock farmers have also been advised that the very cold, wet and windy conditions may pose a risk to livestock, vulnerable crops and plants.