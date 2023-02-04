Soldier gets 15 years for killing wife

Nompilo Kunene

The Camperdown Regional Court sentenced Bernard Mandlenkosi Zondi (53) to an effective 15 years imprisonment, for the murder of his wife Nonkululeko Revival Majola (36) in July 2018.

Zondi is a staff sergeant with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said the couple was at their home in the Mpumalanga township, Camperdown, with their baby when the incident occurred.

“While Zondi maintained that his wife had committed suicide, the state was adamant that he had killed her with his personal firearm. The state, represented by Regional Court Prosecutor, Mfundo Pepu, led expert evidence to this effect.

“In aggravation of sentence, Pepu handed in a Victim Impact Statement (VIS) compiled by Majola’s family and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Ntombi Khumalo.

Her parents lamented their loss, saying that they expected Zondi to care and protect their daughter, and not be the one responsible for her demise.

During sentencing, Ramkisson-Kara said the court did not deviate from the minimum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and Zondi was sentenced accordingly. He was also deemed unfit to possess a firearm.

“The NPA welcomes the finalisation of this matter. Eradicating gender-based violence and femicide remains a priority of the organisation. Well done to the prosecutor and police on this matter,” said Ramkisson-Kara.