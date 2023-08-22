‘Solve our issues first,’ says protesting students

By Lethiwe Makhanya

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students in Pietermaritzburg have vowed they will not return to contact classes at the campus until their issues are resolved.

This after the university sent out an email on Friday informing students that contact classes were going to resume on Monday — a week after they were moved to online classes due to ongoing student protests.

This, however, did not happen in Pietermaritzburg. Instead, another protest erupted.

On Monday, armed police officers were seen patrolling inside the campus as well as police vehicles monitoring the situation at the campus gates.

Students have been protesting against the National Student Financial Aid (Nsfas) scheme’s new direct payment method.

Nsfas appointed suppliers to manage the payments after a decision no longer to involve university administration in the payment process or the appointment of suppliers.

Since the new system was introduced in June, students say they have not received their full monthly allowances for accommodation and living expenses, and this has resulted in some students who stay in private accommodation being evicted due to non-payment of rent.

On Monday, students held a mass meeting aimed at discussing a way forward as they are adamant they are not going back to class until the matter is resolved.

In a statement by EFF student council branch chairperson Kwandile Mchunu, they rejected any form of academic continuance, claiming that the university management has been arrogant regarding the students’ demands in the memorandum that was submitted.

“We want to make it clear to the management that no classes will commence on campus as long as our demands are not met yet …

“Instead of extending the registration period and giving self-funded students and all those students who are affected by the 60+ credits policy allowances food parcels, the institution chose to militarise the campus with SAPS and Fidelity to intimidate students so that students won’t demonstrate or protest against any injustices they are faced with,” said Mchunu.

He said if management has any conscience towards the struggle of black students, then they will help all the students that are currently facing hunger in their residences.

Mchunu added that they have written to the South African Human Rights Commission for the body to investigate possible violations of constitutional rights and human rights at UKZN.

We also want to clearly state to the management that should they withdraw our recognition from SGLD, no SRC elections will take place this year.

“We will also write to the national leadership of the EFF, led by the commander-in-chief and president Julius Malema, that there is a desperate attempt by the ANC-deployed management to suppress the EFFSC in the institution because of the general elections next year. The management, in cahoots with the government of the ANC, has resorted to using apartheid tactics to suppress students.”

Executive director of corporate relations at UKZN Normah Zondo said contact teaching and learning activities proceeded smoothly across all campuses, except for the Pietermaritzburg campus, where there were some interruptions due to the protest.

She said the decision to return to contact teaching and learning was taken after thoroughly evaluating all pertinent information and consultation with various parties, including the SRC executive committee.

“The move to online learning was a cautionary measure to uphold the integrity of the academic programme, especially in light of the complex environment surrounding higher education in the country,” she said.