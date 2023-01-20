Some limited relief from the sweltering heat for KZN

Nosipho Gumede

While the heatwave in KwaZulu-Natal ended on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Services (Saws), more hot days are still expected.

Weather forecaster Julius Mahlangu said temperatures are expected to drop to about 32 to 33 degrees Celsius, which is about four degrees lower than what Pietermaritzburg has been experiencing over the past few days.

It is still quite hot but I would say it would be slightly better than what we have been observing in the past couple of days.

He said the highest temperature Pietermaritzburg experienced this year was 36° Celsius on Thursday and on Friday last week.

Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers are also expected in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

This is according to a KZN weather forecast issued by Saws, saying that the temperature expected on Friday is 32° Celsius, with showers and thundershowers expected in the afternoon and after sunset.

The high on Saturday is expected to be 34° Celsius, also with showers and thundershowers after sunset.

The Witness spoke to another Saws weather forecaster, Ayanda Nsele, who confirmed that the heatwave ended on Thursday. However, she said there are chances of yet another heatwave in the coming week with temperatures going up to and above 35° Celsius again in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.