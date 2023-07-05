Some Msunduzi residents have had no water for three months

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Hundreds of residents in three wards under Msunduzi Municipality have been left without water for three months after a pump at a reservoir that supplies them broke down.

The affected residents are from wards 11, 16 and 21.

The residents are now relying on water tankers to supply them with water but sometimes the tankers do not arrive or do not go to all the affected areas.

The reservoir with a broken pump is in ward 11, H area in Edendale.

Ward 21 councillor Sibongumusa Zuma said people are starting to lose patience as they are now forced to make other arrangements to get water.

He said the water pump is able to pump the water to the reservoir, but it cannot pump it out of the reservoir to supply the residents.

We are doing everything we can but the pump has not been fixed and we do not know when it is going to be fixed. This water pump has always had issues. Before this there will be water cuts and the water would only come back for a short while in the early hours of the morning and it will get cut again. This is the second pump that has broken in this reservoir; the first one was taken for repairs years ago but it was never brought back until today.

Zuma said the other issue that they are facing is that the water tankers that are unable to supply all the affected residents.

“Most of the water tankers are being sent to Vulindlela and they only come to us later and still they are not capable of helping all the residents.

“The situation is even worse now since schools are closed because water is much needed for all the people at home.

“It is so painful to see elderly people going up and down with empty buckets to look for water.”

Ward 11 councillor Sanele Zuma said they are doing their best to have this pump fixed. He said the pump has been giving them issues for quite some time and some of the issues are caused by a growing population and illegal connections.

“Since we are in the new financial year, we are pushing to have all the service providers paid so that they continue with the work and fix the pump.

“Currently residents are getting water from the water tankers but we are hoping that the issue will be resolved soon.”

Msunduzi Municipality acting spokesperson Anele Makhanya said the water department met with councillors from the affected areas yesterday and investigated the matter.

“According to the findings, a valve was shut in the KwaShwi area, preventing water supply to some parts of Dambuza.

This valve has been opened by municipality personnel and the water will now flow to these areas. We encourage residents to stop tampering with municipal infrastructure, as this can lead to a number of problems in the community.

However, by late on Tuesday, the affected residents were still without water.