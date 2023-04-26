South Africa to remain a participant in the International Criminal Court

By Chanel George

The presidency issued a statement on Wednesday saying that South Africa remains a signatory to the Rome Statute.

He added the country will continue to campaign for equal and consistent application of international law.

This clarification was made due to an an error in a comment made during a media briefing which was held by the governing African National Congress (ANC) on South Africa’s status regarding the ICC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was quoted saying that the ANC had resolved that South Africa should quit the ICC, which last month issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The presidency said that South Africa remains a signatory to the ICC in line with a resolution of the 55th National Conference of the ANC – held in December 2022.

That resolution was reiterated at a meeting of the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) over the weekend of April 21 to 24.

The NEC has also considered eventual withdrawal from the ICC as a last resort in the absence of legal choices that would result in fairness and consistency in the administration of international law.

In remaining a signatory to the Rome Statute, South Africa is guided by the importance of strengthening institutions of global governance.

Accordingly, South Africa will work to invigorate the Malabo protocol that would establish a continental criminal court that would complement the ICC as a court of last resort.

South Africa is seeking a legislative amendment to domesticate the Rome Statute so that it reflects all of the Rome Statute’s clauses.

The clause

This contains a clause in Article 98 of the legislation requiring a concession of immunity for persons prosecuted by the ICC from third-party countries where the United Nations Security Council does not refer the case.

The manner in which the UK domesticated the Rome Statute to incorporate the provisions of article 98 has been recommended as a guideline case study.



