South African Breweries injects over R800 million into economy

Witness Reporter

Over 25 000 jobs will be created following a multi-million-rand investment aimed at boosting the economy of KwaZulu-Natal from South African Breweries (SAB).

SAB injected over R800 million into their expansion project on Monday morning. The official handover was presided by KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube at their Prospecton Brewery.

Dube-Ncube described the investment as an overwhelming vote of confidence in the future of the province, saying that this injection will lead to the creation of 25 000 additional jobs throughout the value chain and that it will positively impact at least 125 000 people in the province.

According to a statement released by the office of the premier, the investment will also benefit local suppliers to the tune of R652 million as the brewery is going to procure services from them.

This is a major boost for the KwaZulu-Natal economy as it goes beyond the bricks and mortar here at SAB to impact the economic growth of not only the province, but by extension, our country as well.

She said, already in this province, SAB is a major player directly employing 572 employees, 50% of whom are based in Prospecton.

“Furthermore, South African Breweries has established a firm socio-economic footprint in KwaZulu-Natal with the company investing more than R20 million per annum in socio-economic development ventures in the province, thus making a huge impact in the development of local communities,” said Dube-Ncube.

SAB CEO Richard Rivett- Carnac said they have launched a project called SAB sharp, which is a programme built to deal with responsible consumption, tackling drink driving and ensuring that traders trade responsibly.

Speaking on the SAB sharp campaign, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the campaign demonstrates that SAB is serious about playing a role in reducing and preventing the harmful use of alcohol and in being a good corporate citizen.

The province recently launched the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign, which runs from 25 November until 10 December. KwaZulu-Natal is taking the campaign further having resolved to make fighting Gender-Based Violence a matter of 365 days of the year, and not just 16 days.

She also reaffirmed that the provincial government is hard at work to rebuild the province after economic setbacks such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the July 2021 unrest and the flood disasters.