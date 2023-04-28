South African woman is breaking sailing boundaries

By Witness Reporter

Kirsten Neuschäfer, a South African sailor, and the only female participant in the Golden Globe Ocean Race, is about to break multiple world records in the grueling eight-month race.

Neuschäfer, who has been at sea for the past 234 days, is about to shatter multiple world records, and win one of the most gruelling races known to man.

The best part, is that she does not know that she is in the lead and about to make history because, as per the race rules, there is no internet on board and satellite communication is only for emergencies.

Neuschäfer, who hails from Cape Town, is the only woman among the 16 starters for the Golden Globe Race and one of the four remaining boats in the race as the other 12 boats had to pull out over the course of the eight months.

The Golden Globe Race is an eight-month solo, non-stop, around-the-world race, where you carry all of your own provisions that you will need from the start to the finish of the race.

Sailors have no internet aboard their vessels as per race rules and have minimum contact with the outside world.

Sailors can only make satellite calls to race officials in terms of emergencies or during scheduled calling times.

Neuschäfer, who made her last call yesterday and does not know how close she is to the finish line and to coming first, said she was looking forward to fresh fruit and ice cream ashore.

During her journey, she broke most of the Golden Globe Race records, including best distance over 24 hours (unofficially 218,9 nautical miles), and best distance over seven days (unofficial at 1143,7 nautical miles).

With just 1 000 miles to go and her estimated arrival today, if she wins the race, she will be the first woman to claim the title.