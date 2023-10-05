South Africans find humour in egg shortage situation

By Akheel Sewsunker

South Africans have become accustomed to hard and difficult situations over the past few years to the point where it seems like humour has now become our medicine.

From Covid-19 to the July 2021 Unrest, the rising costs of living, and now the current egg shortage, due to the avian flu, South Africans have been through it all, but there is one thing we can agree on, South Africans know how to make light of dark times.

People have taken to social media to share their take on the egg shortage situation currently affecting the country.

X, formerly Twitter, has been abuzz with memes poking fun at the grim situation.

The hashtag #Eggs has been trending on X, with unique takes on the lack of eggs and their price increase.

When you ask the bread winner for 2 eggs in the morning… #Eggs pic.twitter.com/sf4oPhntRb— Nkosana (@realsanzaman99) October 5, 2023

Others took to bemoan the struggles and costs of eggs.

In these times, South Africans will always find the lighter side to bad situations.

