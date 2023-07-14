Spar women’s race returns

By Carl Peters

The Spar Women’s 10/5 km run is returning to Pietermaritzburg. Organisers confirmed on Thursday that after a three-year Covid-induced hiatus, the “exhilarating, friendship-fuelled challenge” will take place around Alexandra Park on Sunday, August 20.

Entries are capped at 3 000 runners and walkers, with the option of either the 10 km or five-kilometre distances from 8 am for them.

ALSO READ | KZN leg of SPAR Grand Prix is ready to run

The organisers said that while the race is no longer included in the national Spar Grand Prix Series, it still offers good prize money for category positions. The open category first prize is R20 000, second position R15 000 and third R10 000, plus there will be various other age category prizes available.

This year the CHOC House Pietermaritzburg, which supports children with cancer and their families, is the official race charity and R5 from every entry will be donated to CHOC. The entry fee for the 10 km for licensed participants and five kilometre participants is R150 per person.

ALSO READ | Ethiopian Tadu Nare is the winner of the Spar Grand Prix Women’s 10 km series

Non-licensed participants in the 10 km will need to purchase an ASA temporary licence for the race at a cost of R50. Entries to the 10 km distance are open from age 14 and to the five kilometre from age nine, the age restrictions being applicable on the day of the competition.

Entries are now open online at www.spar.run using Visa and MasterCard credit and debit cards only. Online entries close on Friday, August 11, while bulk entries for 10 or more can also be done online and close on Monday, July 31.