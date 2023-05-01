Speaker to take action after DA walks out over report

By Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi council speaker Eunice Majola has taken the DA to task after the party staged a walkout during the recent council meeting.

The walkout followed the tabling of the “Back to Basics” report where a concern was raised about the failure of Ward 27 councillor Daniel Kemp to submit reports.

Three wards did not submit reports because the councillors are new in their positions. Ward 27 has not been submitting reports for some time.

The DA requested 10 minutes to caucus, and on their return they ignored the fact that they had to report on why their councillor was not making submissions.

Instead, the party questioned why the focus was on their councillor and they walked out.

“We have started the process of dealing with the matter by asking the councillor concerned why he has not been submitting reports and he has not responded yet.

The rules committee suggested the matter be taken to council and if the DA caucus does not come up with the report, we will be left with no choice but to report the matter to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi,” said Majola.

At a recent presidential local government summit it was resolved that the political office-bearers will on a monthly basis report to council on municipal performance-related matters under the theme “Back to Basics: Serving our Communities Better”.

According to the concept document, each councillor has to report to the speaker on a monthly basis on how they have made themselves available in communities to serve the needs of the communities, how many people at community level they have served, and when last they reported back on initiatives of council to an open public meeting in their communities or wards.

Out of the 41 wards under Msunduzi, only Kemp has not submitted reports in the past two quarters.

DA caucus leader in Msunduzi Ross Strachan said Majola’s report incorporates comments on investigations into councillors in terms of the rules and ethics committee which the speaker chairs.

“This report is fully supported, any councillor that has not followed our rules and ethics must be investigated irrespective of political affiliation. Law is law and it must be complied with, as the DA we will always motivate that.

DA asks for speaker to recuse herself

But, the DA requested that the speaker recuse herself from the meeting so we could ask questions in terms of her position as the chairperson of the rules and ethics committee that implicated her in an investigation against herself.

“… The speaker has subsequently had investigations launched into her office relating to abuse, misconduct and unlawful occupation of municipal property from last year.

It cannot be right that whilst you are being investigated yourself for misconduct, you chair a committee that seeks to safeguard the integrity, rules and ethics of this council.

He said the ANC and the city manager declined the request and refused to take any questions relating to the integrity of the report.

“The DA will not entertain or condone a speaker who compromises the integrity of this council or allow the speaker to continue to chair or report on an office that she herself is abusing.

“You cannot be the player and the referee. We will be writing to the MEC of Cogta for further interventions,” he said