Cost of living: ‘1 Family, 1 Stockpile’ teaching young people to be financially savvy

By Investigative Team

A KwaZulu-Natal resident has launched an initiative called Money Conversations to help young people become financially savvy.

Ncumisa Ndelu, on her Facebook group called “1 Family 1 Stockpile”, has been teaching people how to save their money by buying in bulk.

The group now has over 600 000 members who are sharing ideas on how to save, from buying marked-down goods to giving financially savvy tips each day.

“I get messages every day from people who say they are not coping; they need help one way or another. At some point I was even getting messages of people considering suicide because they were not able to meet their obligations due to the hard economic environment,” she said.

The success of her group earned her an invite from Meta to join its Facebook Community Learning Lab.

These invites are exclusively for the founders of groups that are making a difference in communities.

Last year she was invited to apply for the Facebook Community Accelerator. This is another learning platform but more intimate and it came with a grant.

The second part of the programme required that she use the grant to implement a project that enhances the work of the group and potentially grows group membership. “… which is why I have started Money Conversations targeting young people to empower them. The main event happened on May 15.

These learning circles took place on three campuses, which were the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Howard and Westville campuses, as well as Mangosuthu University of Technology.

“Money Conversations aims to ensure that by the time these young people enter the labour market they are financially savvy,” she said.

She said she was not prepared for the discovery of the high number of South African parents, especially mothers, who are financially abusing their adult children.

They [adult children] are forced to take loans for family members but when it’s time to pay, they are left on their own. I hope that this initiative will encourage people to talk about money and eventually increase their levels of financial literacy.

She added that people need to fix their relationship with money because stockpiling is just one method to deal with financial burdens.