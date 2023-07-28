Cost of living: Charities struggle to give enough as costs mount

By Investigative Team

Poverty is growing and it is no longer just low-income households but also middle-income households that need help from charities.

And due to the increased cost of food, charity organisations are working together to minimise costs by pooling items and then distributing them to those in need.

Shallaine Naidoo, who started a charity organisation in 2008 called Pietermaritzburg Gracious Givers, said that she has noticed that people across communities have been struggling with the increasing cost of living.

She said there are now also middle-income households that need assistance from charities, which is an indication of the rise in the cost of living.

When we started out, basic food items were much cheaper. Everything has increased drastically. We have decided to work together and share items in our organisations so that we can help everyone. What it means is that if I have surplus diapers for babies, then I will check with another group if they need them, and then we give them to them. The cost of putting together a basic food hamper has increased drastically and we have lost sponsors as they can no longer afford to donate. READ MORE Cost of living: High prices leading to poor nutrition in people

“We try to cook a hot meal once a week for families that we know may not have electricity or are unable to cook. Poverty is growing and it is no longer just the low-income households; we have seen an increase in the number of middle-income households that are now in need of assistance,” said Naidoo.

She said that people are no longer in need of food items only but there are requests for household items, clothing and medication.

“People need assistance with school uniforms, stationery, furniture, beds, baby formula and nappies. When we started it was just food, now there is an increase in the number of non-food items. We have realised that in many households people are only able to afford basic food items and in some they cannot even afford food. The elderly cannot even afford medication and most of the time they cannot afford taxi fare to go to the hospital or clinic to fetch that medication. It has come to that level in our communities,” said Naidoo.

Programme co-ordinator for the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group Mervyn Abrahams said the result of the increase in the cost of living, along with the adoption of survival strategies like decreasing consumption and using credit cards, has an impact on the economy of the country, the health of people and on future generations.

This year there is a R367,65 increase in the June basket compared to last year. Many households with low or working incomes are still out of range for the affordability of a basic food basket. There are four household priority expenditures and they are transport, electricity, debt and the price of food. People are not managing with these expenditures as there has been an increase in each one. People are stressed about this.

“Another factor is that since Covid-19 many have not received a significant increase or no increase at all. People are trying to manage by decreasing their consumption and using credit cards. This is not helping.” said Abrahams.

He said the survival strategies will cause poverty in future generations.

“There is going to be a great impact on the social-development trajectory. People are cutting down and consuming less, the body becomes more susceptible to disease and illnesses. There is already a high number of children showing stunted growth and that is due to food with less nutritional value.

“When children do not eat well it means they cannot pay attention properly in school and this means they are disadvantaged and will most likely end up with low-income employment and that leads to generational poverty. This is why there is a problem with the survival strategies that people are adopting to deal with the increase in the cost of living,” said Abrahams.