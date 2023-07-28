Cost of living: Consumers buying food close to its expiry date

By Investigative Team

Consumers from all walks of life are finding themselves shopping at the marked-down tables at grocery shops.

These marked-down tables display foods that are close to their expiration date but are still good enough to consume.

On these tables, anything can be found, from toiletries to tomatoes, and these displays have become popular due to rising food inflation.

Nicky Stetka, complaints manager for the Consumer Goods and Services Ombud, spoke to The Witness on the dangers of consuming expired food or food close to its expiration date.

Our view would be that as long as the food is bought and consumed prior to its actual expiry, it should be like any other food. If the food is consumed after its expiry date and harm is caused, one cannot hold the supplier liable. Marked-down items in stores are very popular and considering the inflation rate, we don't blame consumers for wanting to shop at those marked-down tables.

She said if the packaging is opened in any way, she would advise against buying the item.

Stetka said her advice to suppliers would be to draw the consumers’ attention to the fact that the reason the food is marked down is because it is close to expiry.

And the dates should be marked clearly on the food packaging so that the consumer can check as there is an obligation on consumers to mitigate their own losses experienced.