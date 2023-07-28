Cost of living: Costs to business

By Investigative Team

The energy crisis in the country has had profound effects on the cash flow of businesses, including those within Pietermaritzburg.

Melanie Veness, the CEO of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business, said that the city is making a loss on electricity.

From 2018/2019, we started making a loss and the losses are escalating year upon year. The situation is just getting more and more dire. We are making a gross trading loss before we pay for a spare or an electrician.

She added that there is a lack of spare parts in the city.

“In March, the Riverside substation, which services the whole Willowton industrial area, went out. There have always been three transformers at that substation.

“In March one of them exploded, the backup could not be brought into service immediately because of a faulty breaker which hadn’t been repaired. We now have no backup. The waiting period is 12 to 18 months,” she said.

This is especially concerning for businesses that rely on Eskom for electricity.

Veness added that businesses are suffering hugely due to the dire state of the electricity infrastructure.

All businesses are carrying the cost of keeping the lights on during load shedding. They either lose their productive time or they burn diesel at a significant cost to the bottom line. The current levels of load shedding are not sustainable for any business. I’m sure there are plenty of small businesses that simply don’t have the reserves to carry themselves through long periods of severely disrupted operations.

Mziwamadoda Horatius Tyhokolo, who has over 20 years’ experience in the energy sector, including six years at Sasol and is the current CEO of SLG which is a company in the energy field, confirmed that businesses are feeling the brunt of load shedding.

“Businesses spend more money now on securing their electricity supply and they are doing this in several ways. Most businesses can’t afford to be off during load shedding and have taken a decision to use back-up generators. This means they on average now pay around R5/kWh for electricity instead of the around R1,50/kWh they would normally pay. This increases their operating costs.

“The second cost is the capital cost of buying backup equipment. And lastly, those that do stop production have an increase in fixed costs per unit produced as they still incur these costs while unable to run their business,” he said.

He added that smaller businesses will fold under this pressure.

Smaller businesses often don’t have capital for generators or backup systems, and the downtime can also be costly to them, leading to some of them shutting down. Furthermore, can you imagine being a small restaurant that makes money only at peak time, and then making none as you get load shed at that exact time a few times a week.

Tyhokolo added that people who rely on these businesses for jobs also suffer.

“A lack of base-load electrical supply has a huge burden on the economy and is a major restriction on economic growth. The jobs our economy needs to create must come from industrialisation and you cannot industrialise without cheap, reliable base-load electricity supply. So solving the base-load problem is not only critical for citizens’ wellbeing, it is imperative for SA’s economic wellbeing and prosperity,” he said.