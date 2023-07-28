Cost of living: Feeling the pinch in our pockets

By Investigative Team

The South African economy has been struggling to deal with multiple challenges over the past few years, which has left ordinary people reeling over the increase in the basic cost of living.

The hard times have left many people without jobs, and many struggling to make ends meet.

Independent economic analyst Professor Bonke Dumisa said that interest rates play both a positive and negative role in our everyday lives.

Moderate and/or lower interest rates do benefit the economy in that they increase the supply of money.

He said this increases the demand for goods that could have been in lower demand had credit facilities not been available.

“This stimulates the economy. Very few people could be homeowners if there was no credit facility in the form of mortgage bonds or home loans,” he said.

“But too much of an increase in the availability of credit in the market tends to incentivise some product or service providers to increase their prices because of increased demand, which may be outstripping supply; this is what causes inflationary increases,” he said.

Dumisa added that the repo rate also plays a big role in the costs that people experience.

“A rise in the repo rate increases both the consumers’ cost of living and the cost of doing business for companies. It is on these grounds that many individuals and businesses have recently been having their houses and cars repossessed because of the excessively increased prime lending rate which rose from seven percent in October 2021 to 11,75% in July,” said Dumisa

He added that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has also affected the market detrimentally.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased the prices of many goods globally because of the shortages the invasion triggered, and the rise of Brent crude oil. It was precisely these increasing international brent crude oil prices that led to rising food inflation, which went as high as 14% overall, with excessively high prices for certain food products like cooking oil, which rose from below R59 per two-litre container to R140 per litre at the height of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Dumisa

With the increasing prices, families both rich and poor have had to find ways to deal with the impact these have had on their households, lifestyles, finances and incomes.

Hope of possible stabilisation

Economists said that while people have been bearing the brunt of the inflation and the lack of growth in the economy, there is hope of possible stabilisation.

Repairing and growing the economy is possible but it will take a long time to do so.

Chief economist at the Efficient Group, Dawie Roodt, said immense damage has been done to the economy.

He said there can be a turnaround but it will be difficult and it will take time before things stabilise.

With the inflation there has been weak economic growth and a rise in unemployment resulting in poverty and it won’t get better soon.

Roodt said: “Corrupt and incompetent government officials are the reason for the collapse of state-owned entities like Eskom. The mismanagement of Eskom has led to the increase in the price of electricity.

“As a result, everybody from rich to poor is affected. While the rich may no longer be able to purchase a Porsche, the poor will not be able to afford to buy bread and will go to bed hungry,” said Roodt.

He explained the domino effect on companies and employees due to load shedding and how it is all costing families.

With a car manufacturing company, if it has no electricity due to load shedding, it means that the company is not functioning at capacity. If it is unable to keep up with the market due to poor capacity then it means there is less income for the company.

“The company then resorts to retrenchment and that leads to an increase in the level of unemployment. Then there is an increase in poverty as people do not have jobs and that leads to minimal or no economic growth. Families can then not afford, food or their lifestyles,” said Roodt.

Chief economist at Econometrix, Dr Azar Jammine, said there are a number of reasons for the inflation that has been affecting people worldwide.

“People are having trouble making ends meet as inflation is higher than the increase in salary earnings or there is no increase in salary at all. Are salaries keeping pace at all? And what about social grants? This means that the poor have to do without, or go to bed hungry,” said Jammine.

Jammine said, however, that there is hope for people as there has been a decrease in the rate of people borrowing.

“There will be a decrease in the inflation rate and this is evident in the rate that people have been borrowing money.

“It means that people have stopped borrowing as they cannot afford it and the banks are also aware that people are unable to afford repayments,” said Jammine.

“The price of food increased because of the war between Ukraine and Russia; it meant that we were no longer supplied with certain items, or the prices of those items increased. Now India has banned the export of rice.

“Load shedding also contributed to the price of food as companies had to spend money on generators and solar panels for an alternate power supply.

“The price of these alternate electricity items led to an increase in food prices,” said Jammine.