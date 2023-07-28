Cost of living: High prices leading to poor nutrition in people

By Investigative Team

Nutritionist, iridologist and ethno-medicine practitioner Nontuthuko Mashimane said that a nutritional meal includes food from all the major food groups, but this is getting more and more expensive to provide due to rising food costs.

A nutritional meal includes fruits, vegetables, protein and some grains and good fats. However, vegetables, fruits and protein are becoming more expensive. People are buying foods that are processed, with no nutrition and loaded with sugars.

She said that the result of people’s not consuming nutritionally valuable foods due to lack of affordability is a rise in health complications.

The results of people not eating foods which are nutritionally valuable, are obesity, mental illness and lots of chronic diseases. The body ends up being acidic and flooded with inflammation, causing the immune system to weaken and that causes viruses and bacteria to thrive. This leads to small illnesses having greater health complications.

She said that to be able to afford food that has nutritional value, families should start planting their own fruit and vegetables at home.

“People need to go back to eating real food and cooking food from scratch. Planting our own food is the best way. When people did that, their lifestyles were different, they were not often sick and had longevity due to their plant-based diet,” said Mashimane.

She added that it costs a minimum of R3 000 to buy nutritional food for a family of four for a month, depending on where the groceries are purchased.

In terms of education, Mashimane said the media can be used to teach the masses about eating healthily and budgeting well in order to be able to afford nutritional food.