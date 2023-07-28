Cost of living: Sacrifices made for security

By Investigative Team

Securing a home and property has become essential for many people. Like healthcare, residents said they are making sacrifices to be able to afford security during the economic crisis.

City resident Shirley Pillay said having an alarm system is not a luxury but a necessity.

We have to make sacrifices to pay for the alarm system. Being a single mother and sole breadwinner, we have to ensure our safety so an alarm is a must. With the economy, we are even cutting down on spending on groceries so that we are safe and can have a peaceful sleep. It is something we have to do.

Shallaine Naidoo said that since some people can’t afford alarm systems, they have started neighbourhood patrols due to the increase in crime and theft.

“Some can afford the price of an alarm system while others cannot. Those who cannot afford it are resorting to creating their own patrol system as they live in areas where crime is on the rise. The patrols are becoming common in areas where there are pensioners who are paying R50 to R150 just to have a form of safety. This doesn’t help as the patrols are not done throughout the day and crime happens at any time of the day,” said Naidoo.

Mi7 national group director Colin David said despite the negative impact of inflation they have seen that residents are prioritising their safety and have not cancelled their subscriptions due to affordability.

It is a testament to the fact that people understand the value of a dependable security service, and they make sacrifices in other areas of their lives to ensure that their security is not compromised. It is crucial for the public to remember that when evaluating costs, always consider the value that is received.

“Security, in particular, is one area where the value provided is paramount. The safety of your family, your belongings and your peace of mind, all rely heavily on the effectiveness and reliability of the security service you choose. In an emergency, a timeous response and a professional service are what really matter. So, while cost is always a consideration, it should never compromise the quality of the security service you receive as a client.

“Other factors include hidden costs such as radio licence fees and other miscellaneous charges. At Mi7 National Group, we understand how frustrating hidden costs can be, which is why we maintain a policy of full transparency in our pricing,” said David.

He provided a few security measures that residents with limited finances can consider to improve their home security.

Secure all entry points: Ensure that all windows and doors are properly secured, especially when you’re away from home or your business. This includes second-storey windows which can be accessed with a ladder. Reinforce doors with deadbolt locks and upgrade your window security with window locks or security film. Exterior security can be bolstered with motion-detection beams as an early warning mechanism and as a deterrent for criminals trying to gain further access to the property. In many cases, once beams trigger, criminals flee the premises.

Visibility: Trim shrubs and trees around your property that could provide cover for potential intruders. Not only does this deter criminals, but it also gives neighbours a clear view of your property, enabling them to report any suspicious activity.

Lighting: Effective lighting is a powerful deterrent. Install motion- sensor lights around the perimeter of your property, particularly at entrances. They are affordable and can deter potential intruders by providing a sense of being watched.

Community engagement: Engage with your neighbours and community members. A strong, connected community can be an excellent deterrent to crime. Consider joining or starting a neighbourhood watch programme. These programmes often work closely with local law enforcement and security companies like Mi7, enhancing their effectiveness.

“Additionally, remember to always arm your existing alarm system when leaving the property (home and business) and when going to sleep at night. Get your security company to test your alarm regularly to ensure it is working properly,” he said.