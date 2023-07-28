Cost of living: South Africa’s soaring interest rates’ squeeze

By Investigative Team

South Africa is currently grappling with a persistently challenging economic landscape, where soaring interest rates are putting immense pressure on the disposable income of cash-strapped citizens.

The surge in interest rates has rendered crucial financial responsibilities, such as house bonds, car loans, hire-purchase agreements, credit-card repayments and short-term loans increasingly burdensome for households.

Aspiring homeowners are finding it increasingly difficult to realise their dreams of property ownership, as mortgage rates skyrocket, making repayments an uphill battle.

ALSO READ | Cost of living: State of the property market after recent inflation hike

Similarly, car-loan applicants are facing the brunt of elevated interest charges, not only making it harder to afford new vehicles but also keeping up with their loan repayments.

Short-term loans, typically sought during emergencies, have become a double-edged sword for consumers as mounting interest rates lead to precarious financial situations, particularly for those relying on credit cards to bail themselves out, consequently trapping them in a debt cycle.

Additionally, the situation has seen an increase in bank repossessions and other debt judgments, as struggling individuals and families find it increasingly challenging to meet their financial obligations.

The ripple effects of these high-interest rates are felt across various areas of daily life.