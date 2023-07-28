Cost of living: State of the property market after recent inflation hike

By Investigative Team

Buying property is something not everyone can afford, but for those who have taken the leap and invested in the property market, they are definitely feeling the pinch with the 10th consecutive interest rate hike in May.

Sharryn Middleton, the broker-owner at Remax, Pietermaritzburg, said the recent interest rate hike has caused different types of buyers to become more active in the marketplace, such as the investor.

“They can most certainly pick and choose as the sellers have to lower their prices to make them attractive for buyers,” said Middleton.

ALSO READ | Steep drop puts SA’s inflation back within target range

She said that this doesn’t mean the live-in purchaser has disappeared. In fact, they can now only afford to buy a property for about 15% to 20% less than they were able to before the rise in interest rates.

We anticipate that the number of buyers in the marketplace could actually increase with live-in buyers, investors and speculators. There are always buyers for properties, as long as the seller is motivated, resulting in the right price. READ MORE Cost of living: South Africa’s soaring interest rates’ squeeze

How has inflation affected those who purchased homes five years ago?

Middleton said the property market has definitely changed over five years.

“The inflation of property prices can benefit owners of property. A two-bedroom flat which sold for R450 000 five years ago would now fetch at least R550 000, which means that if an owner was forced to sell they would at least recover their money and if they took a 100% bond that bond would be covered by the sale,” she said.

Having property in your name is a huge credit booster

The Witness asked Middleton if more people are opting to rent, with interest rates having gone up this year.

“This is a very difficult question to answer. Pietermaritzburg isn’t like Cape Town where there is a large influx of people. The people that live here drive the property market and if they have to sell then they would rent, but because interest rates are relatively high they would have to downgrade to afford the rental,” said Middleton.

She said there is some increase in rental demand but not overly so.

ALSO READ | Letters | Inflation and capital gains tax

When The Witness asked Middleton if homeowners are selling or renting out their homes due to high monthly repayments, she said if they rent out their homes, the rental income will not cover their bond repayments.

The average return for residential property is only between six percent and eight percent, and the bond rate is 11,75%. Should they own a holiday home that they have not rented out before then that would be a consideration.

Pietermaritzburg’s dynamic property market

Middleton said Pietermaritzburg has a dynamic property market as it is the capital of KZN and the demand for accommodation from government employees will always be here.

“We need to also consider that when a seller sells it doesn’t mean they are getting out of the property market leading to a reduction in demand. They will still be a buyer or tenant. The saying: ‘Where there is a tenant there is a buyer/owner’, still holds true.

“I think the Pietermaritzburg property market is still in a good place,” she said.

CEO of Jawitz Properties, Hershel Jawitz, said in most parts of the country the property price growth has not kept up with inflation, especially at the current levels of inflation.

“As a result, in real terms, property prices are declining. The specific impact of this in the short term may not be significant but for many people, a portion of their retirement wealth may be in their property,” he said.

Jawitz said if the value of their property is declining this may impact on their ability to retire when they need to sell their home.

“The high inflation we are experiencing is as a result of rising costs including fuel, food and electricity,” he said.

Jawitz said inflation drives up interest rates as we have seen in South Africa over the past 18 months. The impact of this is that affordability and the demand for property have been negatively impacted.

ALSO READ | South Africa inflation slows to 11-month low

Inflation has put pressure on people’s disposable income and therefore affects affordability negatively. Lessors have also had to put up with rising interest rates and rising rates and taxes which has put pressure on them to increase their rentals.

“On a R1 million home loan, your monthly repayment will have increased by more than R3 000 per month. This is a significant increase which will put pressure on homeowners and investors,” said Jawitz.

He said if someone has purchased a property in the past three years and needs to sell now, there is a very good chance they will not recoup their purchase price, let alone the transfer and legal fees that they paid.

In addition, if you have taken out a 100% bond, you will be in a negative equity situation, meaning that you owe the bank more than your property is worth. My advice would be to first contact your bank to understand what options you have in terms of restructuring your home loan. Furthermore, you must discover every conceivable opportunity, no matter how tiny, to redirect some of your lifestyle expenditure toward home loan repayments.

Meanwhile, Lightstone Property released a survey that shows the South African youth are buying fewer properties and its data further shows that the proportion of cars being sold to the youth is also down when compared to 10 years ago.