Cost of living: ‘We can’t afford the doctor’

By Investigative Team

As living costs increase, local residents and families are finding it difficult to afford medical aid and medications.

Speaking to The Witness, some people said that they have resorted to using natural remedies and no longer rush off to doctors.

Surie Moodley, a mother of two children, said she only buys generic medication and makes careful considerations before seeing the doctor.

We stopped buying vitamins as it is too expensive. We only go to the doctor if we are still sick after self-medicating.

A resident who did not want to be named said their family changed to a cheaper medical aid.

We had to switch to the lowest medical-aid option which unfortunately doesn’t cover medication and certain treatments. For hospital it covers emergencies mostly.

They added that just to get a script from a doctor is expensive.

Zahira Naidoo said they have resorted to using home remedies due to the price of medication.