Home Affairs | An ID is key to accessing services

By Investigative Team

The Department of Home Affairs is overwhelmed with glitches and setbacks regarding its identity document (ID) making system.

The situation is worsened by incorrect information being captured during the application process.

In addition, some South Africans are now helping illegal immigrants obtain South African ID books by exploiting weaknesses in the system.

A Home Affairs employee who did not want to be named, said that the department’s system should be running smoothly, but it seems to be struggling due to high demand, and the system being breached.

One problem is that incorrect information is frequently recorded on people’s IDs, causing significant headaches for them as it takes a long time to rectify the errors associated with their names.

An ID book is an essential document as it is the key to all existing services in the country. An ID is important to get as soon as one is eligible (from 16 years of age) as it proves your identity.

“The green bar-coded ID book is a legal form of identity when dealing with public and private institutions. There are many occasions when you will be requested to provide a copy of your ID book. For example, for access to housing, education and health-care services, to apply for a driver’s licence or a job, when entering into business agreements and even when registering for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

“You will also need an identity book to apply for a passport and visas to work, study or visit friends and family overseas.

“You will also need your identity book to register to vote in general and municipal elections,” said the employee.

She said all applications are sent to the department’s head office in Pretoria. There, the fingerprints of applicants are matched with those already on record or entered into the National Population Register.

An application will then be processed and once issued, the ID book is forwarded to the office where the person made their application, for collection.

A person must provide their cellphone number during their application so that they can receive regular SMS updates on the progress of the application. To get the SMS updates, simply SMS the word “ID”, followed by your ID number, to 32551. The charge is R1 for each SMS sent.

She said the department has launched an eHomeAffairs online service to enable South African citizens by birth to apply for IDs. The app allows the submission of ID and passport applications online, make online payments and bookings.

Home Affairs Pietermaritzburg Manager Xolani Maphumulo advised people not to apply for new IDs if there is incorrect information on their IDs as this causes complications.

He said people should rather make amendments to their existing ones.

“When there are queries, the local offices will fill them in and send them to head office where they are fixed. “Once it has been processed, the applicant will then be called for an interview regarding the query that was raised,” he said.

If you get your ID book and there are errors in the personal information, the Department of Home Affairs will replace your ID book free of charge.

In the event that you lose, damage or have your ID book stolen, you may request a Temporary Identification Certificate (TIC).

This can be done at any office of the Department of Home Affairs and is subject to the verification of your fingerprints.

Who gets an ID?

Identity documents are issued to South African citizens or permanent residence permit holders who are 16 years or older.

People (including spouses and children) who are working for the South African government or one of its statutory bodies outside of South Africa also qualify to receive South African ID books.

You can apply for your ID book at any office of the Department of Home Affairs or any South African mission or consulate overseas.

Who else?

Naturalised citizens or permanent residence permit holders are required to attach the naturalisation certificate and a copy which will be certified by home affairs; permanent residency certificate and a copy, your exemption certificate and a copy, and a BI-1620 form, which must be completed at a home affairs office.

If the permanent residence permit or exemption certificate cannot be furnished, Form BI-829 must be completed for the issuing of a duplicate. If the naturalisation certificate cannot be furnished, you must apply for a duplicate prior to submitting the ID book application.