Home Affairs | Identity crises

By Investigative Team

We live in a society that is culturally diverse, with people who take pride in their name and identity as these link them to who they are, where they belong, and their heritage.

However, some people live without the document which proves who they are and indicates the country in which they were born.

An identity document also allows people to vote, write their matric exams, get a driving licence, open a bank account, receive a government grant and find a job. In some instances people’s ID’s are printed with errors, reflecting either the wrong name or birth date.

In South Africa, by right, every person over the age of 16 can apply for an identity document (ID), and according to the Department of Home Affairs, if there are errors in the personal information on the ID, the department should replace it free of charge.

Nokwanda Mngadi (25) from KwaMashu in Durban, said that her surname was printed incorrectly on her birth certificate. Instead of Mngadi, her birth certificate read: “Mladi”.

She said her parents didn’t make any attempts to fix the mistake.

I have always known that my proper surname is Mngadi and not Mladi, and the incorrect spelling of my name didn’t change who my family was and who I was.

Instead of the incorrect name bothering her, Mngadi said she was actually proud to be the only Mladi she knows.

“Because this was an error that was printed on my birth certificate, I have learned to live with it,” she said.

When asked if she isn’t worried that the surname will be passed on to future generations, she said that at this moment she doesn’t want to have any children. However, if she changes her mind, her children will use their father’s surname and not hers.

Another case of an “identity error” similar to Mngadi’s, is that of Nontethelelo Ngcayichibi (37) from Mariannhill in Durban.

Ngcayichibi was without an ID for three years after it was stolen from her house during a burglary.

She thought that getting a new ID wouldn’t be a problem as she had already had one.

However, to her surprise, home affairs records showed that she had died. In addition, the fingerprints in the system did not match her own fingerprints.

Ngcayichibi said that she was advised to return to the home affairs officers where she first applied for her ID.

During this time, Ngcayichibi said she missed out on employment opportunities and feared that she was not going to be able to qualify for government housing as she lost her home during the April 2022 floods.

I was working on a part-time basis and the employer said he was ready to take us on a permanent basis, I lost out on that opportunity as I didn’t have my ID. What was even more devastating was I couldn’t apply for the social grant while I was unemployed.

Ngcayichibi said she finally got her ID and the discrepancies that showed up on the home affairs system were fixed after the matter was reported in the media.

“An official from home affairs reached out to me after hearing about my story. I am forever grateful for those who listened to my story.

“We are now staying in a temporary shelter that we were put in by the government after the floods, and most people who are here don’t have IDs because they lost them or there are issues with home affairs,” she said.

The Department of home affairs was contacted for comment on the above issues but no comment was provided at the time of going to print.

The department was also asked to outline what measures and policies are put in place to mitigate such errors.