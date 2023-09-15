Home Affairs | Man struggling to provide for his family without an ID

By Investigative Team

“I just want to be able to work and feed my children.”

That is Xolani Majola’s desire, which has been difficult to fulfil because he has been struggling to get an identity document for more than 10 years.

This after his ID number was believed to have been issued to the wrong person.

His story took a slight turn for the better this week when he received a lifechanging call from Home Affairs, after The Witness inquired over Majola’s case.

Background

Majola (35), who was raised by his grandmother in Sobantu, said his birth certificate was stolen or misplaced when he was a boy.

We were poor, so I used to work in people’s homes and I would sometimes be in the care of people other than my grandmother. I think it was during those years that someone took advantage of my situation and stole my birth certificate. I’m really not sure because I was so young.

When Majola became an adult, he went to his local Home Affairs offices with the intention of applying for an ID. However, he said that when he started the process, which involved providing his ID number and fingerprints, it was discovered that there was an ID already issued by Home Affairs, with his name and ID number.

“They told me that I had already been issued with an ID. When I told them that it was my first time applying for the document, the official did a little digging and found that the person it was issued to didn’t match my picture or fingerprints.”

He said at that point, the suspicion was that Majola and the other person could have been issued the same ID number and name, which could have been rectified by allocating Majola with a new ID number.

However, after investigations done in 2021, Home Affairs informed Majola that there was no duplication of the ID number.

A letter to Majola from Home Affairs read: “The possible sharing of ID number was investigated and it was found that the person on DHA-9 [Majola] does not share the said ID number.

“Thus, there is no duplication. As no record could be traced that the above-mentioned applicant’s birth was registered, it is recommended that the applicant apply for a late registration of birth.”

After having no luck since then, and therefore struggling to survive and support his family without any formal employment, Majola was surprised when he received a call from Home Affairs, notifying him that the issue had been rectified and a new ID number had been issued to him.

This was just weeks after talking to The Witness, who then sent Home Affairs a media query regarding Majola’s case.

On Tuesday, I received a call from the local Home Affairs offices instructing me to come to the offices. I was told that I now have a unique ID number and I can proceed with applying for an ID.

Majola said this was a step in the right direction for him and a victory in his journey, however, he said he can only truly celebrate once the application has gone through.

“They still expect me to pay the application fee, but because I am unemployed I will not be able to right now.

“At my age, I have so many responsibilities and I need to get a job to feed my children, but I can’t get a secure job without an ID,” he said.