Home Affairs | Woman discovers she shares ID number with dead person

By Investigative Team

Having issues with your identity document is a nightmare that puts your life on hold.

These are the words of Lindiwe Mpulo, from Imbali Unit BB, who has been having problems with her identity document since June last year.

Mpulo’s life was going well until she discovered that she was sharing an ID number with someone else and that the person had been reported dead at Home Affairs, which meant that she is considered to be deceased as well.

Speaking to The Witness, Mpulo said her life has been at a standstill because there is nothing she can do without an identity document. She said she discovered that she shares an identity number with someone else when she went to open a clothing account.

I was told that I already have an account and I was in arrears, which shocked me. I went to Home Affairs and I was told that I share an identity number with a foreign national and was instructed to begin the process of applying for another identity document to get my own ID number, which I did.

"After some time of not receiving feedback, I went to enquire and I was told I was deceased on the Home Affairs' system. I was so shocked. I don't know how I ended up sharing an identity number with someone else," she said.

“After some time of not receiving feedback, I went to enquire and I was told I was deceased on the Home Affairs’ system. I was so shocked. I don’t know how I ended up sharing an identity number with someone else,” she said.

Mpulo is currently waiting for a new identity document with the hope that it will not present any problems.

Incorrect gender on birth certificate

Meanwhile, Syathemba Zimu (20) from KwaZayeka, Sweetwaters is struggling to get her correct birth certificate, which has resulted in her not being able to get a birth certificate for her child.

Zimu was born a female, however, when she applied for a birth certificate, it came back saying that she is a male. For the past 20 years she has been trying to correct it.

She told The Witness that she is no different from anyone who does not have a birth certificate at all because she cannot use it since it is incorrect.

At school, I used the birth certificate that stated that I was a male but I was told to get it corrected. However, every time I tried, it would not work out. Throughout my schooling career I had to explain why my birth certificate was wrong and why I had not changed it.

In matric, she had to get an affidavit to be allowed to write her finals.

In another case The Witness recently reported on, 21-year-old Asanda Sifundo Mdlalose was struggling to further his studies or find employment because Home Affairs has his identity information attached to a woman’s photo.

He told The Witness that he applied for an ID in 2021, and when it was issued, all his information was correct.

However, when he went to open a bank account, he learned that his ID information was linked to the photo of a woman.

On one of his frequent trips back to Home Affairs to sort out the glitch, he encountered the woman whose photograph his ID document was linked to.

The young woman on his ID is Owami Ndleko and he has been in contact with her ever since. Ndleko confirmed that she was aware of the issue, however, it had not affected her in anyway as she received her ID with no issues or error.

Ndleko said she was studying last year and did not encounter any problems with her ID during the course of her application.