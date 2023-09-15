Home Affairs | Woman expelled from school for not having an ID

By Investigative Team

Noluthando Dlamini from KwaMpumuza (24) told The Witness that she was expelled from school when she was in Grade 11 because the school found out that she did not have an identity document.

She added that she was raised by her grandmother and she doesn’t know her mother.

“Life has become even harder as no one wants to employ me without an identity document,” she said.

Dlamini said that since 2019, she’s been fighting a losing battle with Home Affairs.

It's a serious challenge not being able to get an ID. I can't do anything without it. I'm stuck. I am facing a doomed future and a life in perpetual limbo without an ID.

Dlamini and her two children — aged three and five — survive on her grandmother’s pension money, and she yearns to be self-sufficient and to provide for them.

“My children are also suffering from the same issue as the oldest, who is five years old, has been expelled from school.

I am unable to apply for a child support grant for my children because of this. I tried multiple times to apply for an ID but didn’t succeed. The Department of Home Affairs officials keep telling me to leave my number and they will get back to me, but they never do. When I go to their offices to check [on progress], they tell me to redo the whole application process again. I don’t know what to do now.

Dlamini said that she still has hope that one day she will get an ID.